HSC examinations 2021: List of examination centers published

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Dhaka has published the list and seating arrangements for the higher secondary school certificate (HSC) examination of 2021 on Thursday.

The list also highlighted examination centers and specific colleges under them.

According to the Dhaka Board, the venue centers will collect required documents of the exams from the main center and after the examination, all the documents will be submitted to the in-charge of the main center.

The deputy commissioner (DC) in district and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) at upazila level will supervise at the examination centers while the principals, acting principals, or senior professors will also perform their duties at the centers.

Earlier on September 4, the education boards concluded the HSC examination registrations while 14,07,060 students applied for sitting in the examinations.

Last year, 13,65,789 examinees applied for the HSC registration which displayed a comparative increase in the numbers.