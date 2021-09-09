HSC examinations 2021: List of examination centers published

Education

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:04 pm

Related News

HSC examinations 2021: List of examination centers published

The list also highlighted examination centers and specific colleges under them

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:04 pm
HSC, equivalent exams result 2020
Representational image. Photo: File Photo

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Dhaka has published the list and seating arrangements for the higher secondary school certificate (HSC) examination of 2021 on Thursday.

The list also highlighted examination centers and specific colleges under them.

According to the Dhaka Board, the venue centers will collect required documents of the exams from the main center and after the examination, all the documents will be submitted to the in-charge of the main center.

The deputy commissioner (DC) in district and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) at upazila level will supervise at the examination centers while the principals, acting principals, or senior professors will also perform their duties at the centers.

Earlier on September 4, the education boards concluded the HSC examination registrations while 14,07,060 students applied for sitting in the examinations.

Last year, 13,65,789 examinees applied for the HSC registration which displayed a comparative increase in the numbers.

Bangladesh / Top News

HSC examination 2021 / List of examination centers / higher secondary school certificate / HSC exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

1h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

1h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

1h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates