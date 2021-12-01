HSC, equivalent exams begin Thursday

Education

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:25 pm

Related News

HSC, equivalent exams begin Thursday

Around 14 lakh students from 9,183 institutes are sitting for the exams this year

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
HSC, equivalent exams result 2020
Representational image. Photo: File Photo

The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations begin today with maintaining virus safety guidelines, on group-wise subjects with shortened syllabus amid the pandemic.

The education ministry delayed the exams, which usually take place early April every year, by eight months due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. 

Around 14 lakh examinees – 34,000 more compared to last year – are expected to sit for the examinations at 2,621 centres, from 9,183 institutes under the 11 educational boards across the country.

"I hope the examinations will be held in a congenial atmosphere across the country," Education Minister Dipu Moni said Wednesday while briefing reporters in the capital.

She sought cooperation from guardians, students and teachers to make the exams peaceful. 

"We will not tolerate any unscrupulous activities like leaking question papers and irregularities," she said, adding that law enforcement agencies would be deployed at all the centres to avert any untoward incident. 

The duration of each exam is one and a half hours and the tests are scheduled to be taken in two shifts – 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm. 

The examination will end on 30 December.

Guidelines for candidates

The authorities have issued several guidelines for the candidates attending the exams.

It urged the examinees to arrive at respective centres 30 minutes before the exam, to put their roll and registration numbers carefully, and not to fold answer sheets. Students would be allowed to use only general and scientific calculators but no calculating devices having other programmes. 

Bringing mobile phones is strictly prohibited for the examinees. Only respective officials of the exam centres can use cell phones.

How this year's exam different 

Due to the pandemic situation, this year's HSC tests are being held only on group-wise elective subjects with shortened syllabus. 

The participants will sit for 6 papers under three group-wise subjects, unlike six subjects of regular time. There will be no test on common subjects such as Bangla and English. Instead, these will be assessed based on their previous public examination marks.

The science group students attend the examinations for 32 marks, business studies and humanities for 45 marks.  

Science students have to answer the two essay questions out of 8. The mark of each answer is 10. Besides, they have to answer 12 MCQ questions out of 25. 

Business studies and humanities students will have to answer two essay questions out of 11, and 15 MCQ questions out of 30.

Last year, the results of HSC examinees were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC equivalent exams results while students of other classes got promoted to the next classes automatically.

The government also took this year's secondary school certificate (SSC), and equivalent exams on group-wise elective subjects with shortened syllabus. 

 

Top News

HSC examination 2021 / higher secondary school certificate / Education Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

13h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

12h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'