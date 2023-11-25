HSC, equivalent exam results tomorrow

Candidates can get their results online or through sending SMS to 16222.

Representational image. Photo: File Photo

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow.

Education ministry sources said a copy of the results will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tomorrow morning to inaugurate the result distribution activities.

Later, Education Minister Dipu Moni will announce the results of the 11 educational boards officially at a press briefing to be held at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha here at 2.30pm.

Candidates can get their results online or through sending SMS to 16222.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222, said a release.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '1000000' will have to send: HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Likewise, to obtain the Alim results, students need to send a text message by typing ALIM [space] MAD [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

For technical board results, the students will have to enter HSC [space] Tec [space] Roll Number [space] 2023 and send it to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

Students can download individual result sheets by entering roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions can also download their results from https://dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd/ by putting in the EIIN number of the institution.

A total of 13,59,342 students were registered for the HSC and equivalent exams. Of them, 6,88,887 are boys and 6,70,455 are girls.

