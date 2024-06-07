HSC admit card distribution starts 10 June

The distribution of admit cards to the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates will start from Monday (10 June).

According to a letter issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka on Thursday (6 June), any errors found in the admit card must be rectified by submitting an application to the controller of sub-examination within the specified period from 23-27 June, following the prescribed schedule.

The timetable for the distribution of the HSC admit cards will be handled by the higher secondary examination branch.

Admit cards will be distributed in Tangail, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, and Kishoreganj districts on 10 June and in Dhaka, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Narayanganj and Manikganj districts on 11 June.

The letter also mentioned that the officer-in-charge of an educational institution or any teacher authorised by them (with attested signatures) is requested to accept the admit cards under the centre's jurisdiction during office hours.

The admit cards should not be given to anyone without a teacher in any situation, the letter added.