HSC admit card distribution starts 10 June

Education

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 09:58 pm

Related News

HSC admit card distribution starts 10 June

The timetable for the distribution of the HSC admit cards will be handled by the higher secondary examination branch

TBS Report
07 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2024, 09:58 pm
HSC admit card distribution starts 10 June

The distribution of admit cards to the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates will start from Monday (10 June).

According to a letter issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka on Thursday (6 June), any errors found in the admit card must be rectified by submitting an application to the controller of sub-examination within the specified period from 23-27 June, following the prescribed schedule.

The timetable for the distribution of the HSC admit cards will be handled by the higher secondary examination branch.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Admit cards will be distributed in Tangail, Narsingdi, Faridpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, and Kishoreganj districts on 10 June and in Dhaka, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Narayanganj and Manikganj districts on 11 June.

The letter also mentioned that the officer-in-charge of an educational institution or any teacher authorised by them (with attested signatures) is requested to accept the admit cards under the centre's jurisdiction during office hours.

The admit cards should not be given to anyone without a teacher in any situation, the letter added.

HSC / admit card / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

13h | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

23h | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

22h | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka in their first match

3h | Videos
Will government spend be reduced?

Will government spend be reduced?

34m | Videos
Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

Budget conflicts with AL’s electoral manifesto: CPD

5h | Videos
Focus on development of sports

Focus on development of sports

23h | Videos