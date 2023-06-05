High time to allow PhD degrees in private universities: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 07:51 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said the University Grant Commission (UGC) should take into account allowing PhD degrees in private universities which are at the forefront of education and research.

"There are some private universities in the country that have this capability, I believe. It is high time for the UGC to think about providing PhD degrees. Otherwise, we can't encourage research," she said.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the country's largest education expo organised by the Education Reporters Association Bangladesh (ERAB) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Urging the students to become good human beings and to dedicate themselves to building the nation, Dipu Moni said, "The government is increasing the allocation for the country's education sector every year. Though it is poor in terms of the GDP, it's increasing as a whole. Now the allocation for our research has also been increased."

In her address as chief guest of the programme, the minister called upon the students to adroit themselves for enrolling in the job market. "Along with Bangla, English, we have to make our youth skilled in all fields including linguistics,  soft skills, problem solving skills, and communication skills."

Dr Dipu Moni said it will take time like 2025 to implement the new curriculum. The benefits will be visible in the next seven or eight years and that's why we all have to work together.

Presided by ERAB President Mir Mohammad Jasim and moderated by General Secretary Faruk Hossain, the inaugural function was attended, among others, by Bangladesh Accreditation Council Chairman Prof Dr Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Biswajit Chandra, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Vice Chancellor  Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Jessore University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor  Prof Dr Anwar Hossain and National University Vice Chancellor  Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman.

More than 60 public and private universities, polytechnic institutes and other educational institutions have come up with their research, publications and innovations. The fair, which is open to all, started at 9am and will continue till 8pm. 

