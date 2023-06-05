Heatwave: NSU returns to online classes from 6-11 June

North South University, the largest private university in the country, has decided to return to online lecture classes amid the severe heatwave.

The online classes will start from 6 June and continue till 11 June.

The university, along with others, experienced long blackouts earlier this morning, with some students reportedly falling ill.

In an email, Pro-vice Chancellor of the university M Ismail Hossain wrote, "In anticipation of the extremely hot weather and associated health hazards, the NSU authority has decided that all lecture classes scheduled between 6 and 11 June will be held online."

The university is approaching the end of the spring semester. The final exams, however, may have to be held on campus.

DESCO Managing Director Engineer Kausar Ameer Ali said, "The power demand is 1,300MW in the Dhaka North and Tongi areas, but there is a 306MW supply deficit. With this, we are trying to supply all the areas and have to schedule load-shedding area-wise."

The North South University is located in the Dhaka North area.

Asked when the situation would improve, Ali said, "No notice has been sent to us from the power ministry on how long this will continue, but the minister said it would improve in two weeks."

Earlier, government primary schools suspended classes nationwide till 8 June as temperatures across Bangladesh hit record highs.