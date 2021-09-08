Guideline published for reopening medical colleges 

The health ministry has published a guideline and routine to start in-person classes at all medical colleges across the country.

According to the class routine, the health ministry uploaded on its website on Wednesday, 1st year students (2020-21 session), second-year (2019-20 session) and fifth year (2016-17 session) students of MBBS courses will attend classes every day.

1st year students (2019-20 session), second-year (2018-19 session) and final year (2016-17 session) students of BDS courses will also attend classes.

3rd and 4th-year students of Basic BSc in nursing courses, and 2nd and 3rd-year students for diploma in nursing and midwifery at nursing institutes or colleges can attend classes every day.

1st year (2019-20) and 2nd year (2018-19) students in diploma courses, 1st year (2019-20) of BSc (Lab), 1st year (2019-20) if BSc radiology and imaging, and 2nd year (2018-19) and 4th year (2016-17) in BSc physiotherapy from institutes of health technology will be allowed to join their classes.

1st year and 3rd year students of Medical Assistant Training Schools, 1st year and last year students of Unani or Ayurvedic Medical Colleges, 3rd and 4th year students of BHMS, and 1st and 4th year students of DHMS at homeopathic medical colleges are allowed to attend classes.

As per the guidelines, hostels at institutions must reopen for students three days before classes start, everyone must strictly follow health guidelines, number of classes can be reduced, with in-person and online classes to be continued.

Around 1.5 lakh students are studying at different government and private medical colleges and nursing institutes. Their onsite education has remained at a halt for one-and-a-half years due to Covid-19 restrictions, although online classes continued.

All educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic deteriorated.

Most teachers, students, and staff of medical educational institutions have been brought under Covid vaccination coverage, said officials at the Directorate General of Health Services.

The health ministry instructed the authorities of all medical educational institutions to complete the vaccination of teachers, students, and staff on a priority basis, they said.