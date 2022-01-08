Govt doesn’t want to shut educational institutions now: Dipu Moni

The government does not want to shut down the educational institutions right now as it will result in more learning losses, Education Minister Dipu Moni said today.

The minister remarked while talking to reporters after attending a school function in the capital on Saturday.

"The educational institutions remained closed for the last one and a half years due to the Covid-19 situation. The government does not want to shut down educational institutions. For this reason, we are emphasizing on vaccination of the students," she said.

The education minister also expressed concerns about the primary school students as it is not possible to bring them under vaccination due to the age limit.

"The education system will be the worst sufferer if Covid situation deteriorates again. That's why we want to bring students under vaccination and continue teaching in educational institutions."

Meanwhile, the country reported one more death and 1,116 new positive cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8 am Saturday.

The positivity rate remained as high as 5.79% riding on the surge in infections.

Amid the rising trend of Covid infections, the government has announced a set of restrictions to fight the deadly virus.

Malls, shops, markets will have to shut down within 8 pm and public transports will operate at half passenger capacity to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.