Gaibandha Char educational programme for the underprivileged

bLight, a non-profit voluntary organisation supporting education, has started providing education assistance to underprivileged char students in Gaibandha's Sundarganj Upazila aiming to create ideal citizens.

On Friday, Tarapur Union Parishad Chairman, Md Aminul Islam, inaugurated the free Quran education program for underprivileged children at the Jame Mosque of Char Khorda in the union on Friday, supported by bLight, , says a press release.

Convener of bLight and lecturer at Gaibandha Government College, Mizanur Rahman, Member of Khorda Ward of Tarapur UP, Md Shah Alam Mia, and others, also spoke at the inaugural function, moderated by bLight Member Secretary Maidul Islam.

The Tarapur UP Chairman said the initiative started by bLight should continue for a long time. Its activities will hopefully spread not only in the char region but also across the country, including Tarapur and Sundarganj.

Maidul Islam, member secretary of bLight, said bLight has arranged Qur'an education for underprivileged children in char areas. bLight will also help underprivileged students in their primary and secondary education.

On 15 May 2021, the voluntary organisation started with a group of young people aiming to provide educational assistance to underprivileged students.