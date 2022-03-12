Full in-person classes at secondary schools to start from Tuesday: Dipu Moni

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

With the declining trend of Covid-19 deaths and cases across the country, in-person classes at all secondary-level schools across the country will start in full swing from Tuesday (15 March).

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni made the announcement while addressing the media after the inauguration of a building at the Sher E Bangla Balika Mahavidyalaya in Dhaka on Saturday (March 12) noon.

"It was not possible to resume in-person classes for a long time due to the severity of the pandemic. The country's Covid-19 situation is now under control. Also, the students have been brought under the government's vaccination efforts.

"This is why we have decided to resume full-length physical classes at all secondary schools from Tuesday," added the minister.

After a month-long closure, all secondary, higher secondary and university-level institutions in Bangladesh reopened on 22 February for physical classes with strict Covid-19 health safety protocols in place.

Primary schools in Bangladesh reopened for in-person classes on 2 March.

Students aged 12 and above who have been vaccinated with the second dose of a Covid vaccine were instructed to be able to physically attend the classes, while those who have got the first dose will attend online classes, said authorities.

On 21 January, the government announced that all schools and colleges in Bangladesh would remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in coronavirus cases largely due to the new Omicron variant.

The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

After a 17-month Covid-induced closure, students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.