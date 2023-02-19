Four-day book fair begins at RU

A four-day Book Fair began on Saturday (18 February) on the premises of Shaheed Buddhijibi Chattar at Rajshahi University campus.

Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Shamsul Haque Tuku inaugurated the fair organised by Rajshahi University Science Club.

A total 15 stalls have been set up in the fair which will remain open for all from 9am to 8pm till February 21.

Rajshahi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir, Pro Vice Chancellors Professor Sultan-Ul-Islam and Professor Dr Md Humayun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Md Obaidur Rahman Pramanik, student adviser Prof Tarek Nur and proctor Ashabul Haque were present among others at the inauguration programme.

The Business Standard and Jamuna Television are the media partners of the book fair.

