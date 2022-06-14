Former Education minister’s APS sacked

Education

UNB
14 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 05:02 pm

Related News

Former Education minister’s APS sacked

UNB
14 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 05:02 pm
Former Education minister’s APS sacked

The assistant personal secretary (APS) of former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid has been sacked on charges of remaining absent in the workplace for nearly one year and misconduct.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the notification, APS Manmath Ranjan Baroi, an officer of BCS education cadre and assistant lecturer of Khulna BL College (Culture), has been remained absent from his office since 12 April 2020, without informing the authorities.

A show-cause notice was also served as per the rules after lodging a departmental complaint.

Manmath also refrained from responding to the show-cause notice, it said.

Later, the authorities concerned served the show-cause notice for the second time and sent it to his permanent address and came to know that now he is not staying in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

sacked / Education Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

6h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

7h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

8h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

1h | Videos
What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

18h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

19h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more