Focus on technical education to reduce unemployment: Dipu Moni

UNB
25 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 10:22 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni urged administrators to focus on technical education, to reduce the unemployment rate of Bangladesh.

Countries that have paid more attention to technical and science education have become more developed and prosperous, she said, while addressing a proramme at the A Mannan Pilot High School in Char Dewan in Gazaria Bhat, Munshiganj on Friday.

In developed countries like Germany, 50% of the students are educated in technical stream, she said.

"I kindly requested the authorities of the higher educational institutions to set up the curriculum in line with the demands of the present world," the minister added.

The government is going to implement the new curriculum from 2023. Even if the government can change the curriculum at secondary and higher secondary levels, higher educational institutions can only change their curriculum with university laws.

Dipu Moni said the government has taken initiative to ensure practical education at secondary and higher secondary levels.

Now, it's time to think about the university's curriculum.

"We want the universities to think about their curriculum. Let them create industry academy linkages and adjust their curriculum to suit the needs of the working world so that our students can make them fit for the job market from the very first, she added.

Regarding the provision of modular education, the minister said, "Everyone does not need to have a big degree. Students can learn many things through a diploma or certificate courses.

She said, "There is a big trend in our country to gain an honour's-master's degree."

Moreover, they can do post-graduate diplomas in various subjects that will provide employment opportunities at home and abroad.

