Finance Fest 2022 held at JU

Jahangirnagar University's (JU) Department of Finance and Banking has organised "Finance Fest 2022" – a first in 12 years.

The primary goal of this event, held from 31 August to 3 September, was to create a platform for the students to showcase their abilities.

The initiative also helped build a link between former and present students, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Dhaka Mercantile Cooperative Bank and NRB Bank sponsored the JU Finance Fest 2022 while Well-Food was the food partner of the four-day event.

Dr Mohammed Sawkat Hossain, the department's chairman, kicked off the event with a rally and cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of the Dean Nilanjan Kumar Saha, and other respected faculty members.

Several competitions in presentation, Excel, and chess were held on the very first day.

On the following day, a job fair and career session were held at JU's Zahir Raihan Auditorium.

Companies including, Banglalink, Syngenta, LankaBangla, Green Delta Capital, AHKC CA Firm, Chaldal, Crown cement, ACNABIN, and many others participated in the job fair introducing a wide range of opportunities for the students.

Following the fair, there was a panel discussion about the inside-out of working for MNCs and banks.

Specialists from leading organisations discussed the present job market landscape and illustrated ways to stand out.

The third day of the festival was dedicated as a sports day.

The entire day was a spectacular experience for all students of the department since three distinct tournaments were scheduled.

Apart from the intra-departmental basketball and football tournaments, an intra-departmental woman cricket match heightened the day.

The fourth day of the event was all about wrapping things up and going beyond the ordinary.

The Meet & Greet section aimed to build a bridge between current and former students.

All students, from the first to the last batch, were invited for lunch and to share some memories.

Besides, a prize-giving ceremony followed by a concert was held at the university.

'It's our responsibility to ensure students have been given the appropriate scope for upholding their talents, to think outside of the box,' said Associate Professor Md Yousuf Harun of the university's department of finance and banking.

"Such events empower students with new prospects and prepare them for the job market.

"We hope Finance Fest continues to take place while concentrating on the goals and leaving its imprint as a platform for students to use their talents and expertise," he added.