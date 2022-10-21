Fall 2022 orientation held at UIU 

Fall 2022 orientation held at UIU 

United International University (UIU) organized the Orientation Program for the newly admitted students of the Fall 2022 semester on 21 October at the UIU playground.

Students from School of Science and Engineering (SoSE), School of Business and Economics (SoBE) and School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SoHSS) took part in the orientation program, read a media release.

Mr. Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Chairman & Managing Director, United Group was present as the Chief Guest. Vice Chancellor (In-Charge) of UIU Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia presided over the ceremony. The presentation on the UIU was delivered by Prof. Dr. A.K.M. Muzahidul Islam, Dept. of CSE, UIU and Director of Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC).

The Chief Guest advised newly admitted students to be regular in their academic studies and classes and acquire various skills in the development of students as world class skilled human resources. 

The Registrar of UIU Dr. Zulfiqur Rahman discussed the academic rules of the University. While three alumni of UIU, one newly admitted student and one guardian also spoke on the program. 

Treasurer, Deans of different faculties, Head of Departments, Directors, Faculty Members, Officials, Students and guardians among others were present in the program.

