EWU inaugurates ‘Shaheed Minar’ on campus

East West University (EWU) has inaugurated the newly constructed 'Shaheed Minar' by paying homage to the martyrs of the great language movement.

The International Mother Language Day was observed today by laying wreaths at the 'Shaheed Minar' on EWU's campus at Aftabnagar in Dhaka, said a press release.

All stakeholders of the university – led by Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson, Board of Trustees of EWU and Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser of EWU – participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Farashuddin said, "Now our students will be easily able to capture the spirit of 'Ekushey' because of the newly constructed monument."

On the occasion, a prayer was offered seeking eternal peace of the martyrs and greater prosperity for Bangladesh. Members of the Board of Trustees, pro- vice chancellor, treasurer, teachers, officials, staff, and students of EWU attended the event in compliance with Covid-19 health guidelines.