EWU arranges a memorial speech on National Day of Mourning

Education

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 08:48 pm

Related News

EWU arranges a memorial speech on National Day of Mourning

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 08:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

East West University (EWU) organized a program to commemorate the National Day of Mourning held on 16 August 2022 (Tuesday) at EWU Campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka. The distinguished speaker was Ekushey Padak winner and eminent scholar, Professor Dr. Syed Anwar Husain, reads a press release. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In his deliberation, Dr. Husain said Bangabandhu was a selfless, pro-active and motivated leader who dreamt of an independent Bangladesh soon after the creation of Pakistan and planted his dream in heart of millions of Bangladeshis. Bangabandhu started the reconstruction of a war-ravaged country to turns it into an economically stable and developing nation.

The program was chaired by Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chairperson (Acting) of the Board of Trustees, EWU.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In his speech, Dr. Farashuddin recalled his close association with Bangabandhu when he was appointed as his Private Secretary in early 1972, soon after the liberation. Prof. Farashuddin explained the philosophy that was behind the creation of BAKSAL and how its proper implementation would have turned Bangladesh into a modern welfare state within a decade. Looking into the future, Dr. Farashuddin praised the socio-economic gains Bangladesh has made over the last decade and hoped the country will successfully overcome the current challenges. Professor Dr. M Ziaulhaq Mamun, Vice Chancellor (Acting), and Professor Dr. Fouzia Mannan, Dean, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, EWU also spoke on the occasion.

 The function was attended by Air Cdre (rted.) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, newly appointed Treasurer, Faculty Members, Administrators and Students of the university. 

EWU / National Day of Mourning

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

10h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

1h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

2h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

2h | Videos
Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?