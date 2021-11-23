‘Even technical edu failed to produce a skilled workforce’

Education

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 08:53 pm

Related News

‘Even technical edu failed to produce a skilled workforce’

“We have around 10,000 technical institutes in the country but we still have a large gap between their  curricula and industry requirements,” Md Masudur Rahman, chairperson of the SME Foundation, told a programme in Dhaka Tuesday

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 08:53 pm
Lack of sufficient internship opportunities is one of the major challenges for technical education graduates. File Photo
Lack of sufficient internship opportunities is one of the major challenges for technical education graduates. File Photo

Despite having a substantial number of technical and vocational educational institutes, the country has failed to produce a skilled and industry-oriented workforce, said officials.

"We have around 10,000 technical institutes in the country but we still have a large gap between their  curricula and industry requirements," Md Masudur Rahman, chairperson of the SME Foundation, told a programme in Dhaka Tuesday.

Industry owners are desperately seeking skilled manpower. But, the country lacks quality technical education, Masudur Rahman, also a Dhaka University professor, told the programme titled "Development of the Technical and Vocational Education System in Bangladesh – Lessons from the German Experience".

It was jointly organised by SME Foundation and German development organisation FES.

Echoing the academician, Md Helal Uddin, director-general of Bangladesh Technical Education Directorate, said that all the technical educational institutes were not performing well.

"We have taken an initiative to categorise them as  A, B, or C grade to properly reflect the quality," he added.

Lack of sufficient internship opportunities is one of the major challenges for technical education graduates, said MA Baqui Khalily, a professor at University of Asia Pacific.

He also pointed out the lack of quality among the certified graduates, low demand for their technical, vocational education and training, lack of modern institutional infrastructure, and low female student enrollment at the institutes were other issues which should be addressed immediately.

"We can apply lessons from Germany that emphasises hands-on training and technical education in mainstream education, rather than separating it," the professor said.

As the chief guest, Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury said the government is working at ensuring quality technical education in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Technical Skills / Education / workforce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’