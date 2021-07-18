EMK Center holds career development session for women

Education

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 08:57 pm

Related News

EMK Center holds career development session for women

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 08:57 pm
EMK Center holds career development session for women

A virtual discussion on building a career in computer science as an academician was organised by the EMK Center, on 13 July. 

The discussion was a part of EMK Center's "She can STEM" campaign to promote STEM education and career development in STEM-related fields for the girls who are studying in different educational institutions, said a press release. 

Dr Sadia Hamid Kazi, the chairperson of the Computer Science & Engineering Department in the School of Data & Sciences at BRAC University joined as the guest of the programme moderated by EMK Center Acting Director Asif Uddin Ahmed.

According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, around 14% of the researchers are female in Bangladesh. Less than a third of female students choose to study higher education courses in subjects like math and engineering across the globe.

In this context, Dr Sadia Hamid Kazi was requested to share her journey as a female academician in the field of computer science. 

Pointing out the key skills needed in this field, she said, "The three key skills of an academician should be the ability to solve problems, understanding the point of view of others and learning continuously". 

She suggested the students give some time in making small projects from the beginning to enrich their portfolio and to have some practical work experience before pursuing higher studies. 

Asif Uddin Ahmed urged everyone in the session to learn and practice soft skills like social and emotional intelligence which will increase the possibility to become an excellent academician.
 

Education / EMK Center

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners