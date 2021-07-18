EMK Center holds career development session for women

A virtual discussion on building a career in computer science as an academician was organised by the EMK Center, on 13 July.

The discussion was a part of EMK Center's "She can STEM" campaign to promote STEM education and career development in STEM-related fields for the girls who are studying in different educational institutions, said a press release.

Dr Sadia Hamid Kazi, the chairperson of the Computer Science & Engineering Department in the School of Data & Sciences at BRAC University joined as the guest of the programme moderated by EMK Center Acting Director Asif Uddin Ahmed.

According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, around 14% of the researchers are female in Bangladesh. Less than a third of female students choose to study higher education courses in subjects like math and engineering across the globe.

In this context, Dr Sadia Hamid Kazi was requested to share her journey as a female academician in the field of computer science.

Pointing out the key skills needed in this field, she said, "The three key skills of an academician should be the ability to solve problems, understanding the point of view of others and learning continuously".

She suggested the students give some time in making small projects from the beginning to enrich their portfolio and to have some practical work experience before pursuing higher studies.

Asif Uddin Ahmed urged everyone in the session to learn and practice soft skills like social and emotional intelligence which will increase the possibility to become an excellent academician.

