Educational institutions won’t open until Covid-19 situation improves: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday reiterated that the government will not allow the reopening of educational institutions until the Covid-19 situation improves for the sake of students' and teachers' safety.

However, the government is thinking of opening schools and colleges in September but no decision has been made on auto pass yet. The examinations will be taken in November-December if the coronavirus situation gets back to normal, reports Somoy TV.

Earlier on Friday, Education Minister Dipu Moni said that almost all government teachers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Over 2.78 lakh students and employees of private educational institutions have already been vaccinated as well.

Besides, out of 34,000 university teachers, about 30,000 have been vaccinated. The rest of the teachers will be vaccinated against Covid-19 within a week, the minister said.

The education minister further said that about 80,000 university students have taken the first dose and 6,072 have taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Education, there is an urge to reopen educational institutions for the upcoming SSC and HSC candidates. According to the government's announcement, the two public examinations will be held in November and December. If schools-colleges open next month, the examinees will have the opportunity to attend classes directly in the classrooms for about three months before the examinations start.

On 17 March last year, the government decided to shut down all educational institutions and coaching centres for the sake of students' safety from coronavirus infection. The closure was later extended several times.