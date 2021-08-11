Educational institutions won’t open until Covid-19 situation improves: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:44 pm

Related News

Educational institutions won’t open until Covid-19 situation improves: Dipu Moni

If schools-colleges open next month, the examinees will have the opportunity to attend classes directly in the classrooms for about three months before the examinations start. 

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:44 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday reiterated that the government will not allow the reopening of educational institutions until the Covid-19 situation improves for the sake of students' and teachers' safety. 

However, the government is thinking of opening schools and colleges in September but no decision has been made on auto pass yet. The examinations will be taken in November-December if the coronavirus situation gets back to normal, reports Somoy TV.

Earlier on Friday, Education Minister Dipu Moni said that almost all government teachers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Over 2.78 lakh students and employees of private educational institutions have already been vaccinated as well.

Besides, out of 34,000 university teachers, about 30,000 have been vaccinated. The rest of the teachers will be vaccinated against Covid-19 within a week, the minister said.

The education minister further said that about 80,000 university students have taken the first dose and 6,072 have taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Education, there is an urge to reopen educational institutions for the upcoming SSC and HSC candidates. According to the government's announcement, the two public examinations will be held in November and December. If schools-colleges open next month, the examinees will have the opportunity to attend classes directly in the classrooms for about three months before the examinations start. 

On 17 March last year, the government decided to shut down all educational institutions and coaching centres for the sake of students' safety from coronavirus infection. The closure was later extended several times. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Education Minister Dipu Moni / classes / Examination / School / College

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh