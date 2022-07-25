Educational institutions directed to reduce electricity use by 25%

Educational institutions directed to reduce electricity use by 25%

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has directed the educational institutions and education offices to reduce electricity consumption by 25%.

Educational institutions and education offices have been asked to conduct all meetings and events virtually, according to a notice published by the DSHE on Sunday.

The Department of Education says that offices and educational institutions have to reduce electricity consumption by 25% and the head of the respective institution will ensure it.

Officials have been asked not to raise the temperature of air-conditioning above 26 degree Celsius.

Also, meetings and events that can be done online should not be held physically.

The monthly use of vehicle fuel has to be reduced by 20% from the existing ceiling.

To make sure these instructions are being followed, the department asked to form a team in each office and educational institutions.

Apart from this, regional directors and deputy directors have been asked to send a cost-effective report to the Monitoring and Evaluation Wing of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education by the 3rd of every month, after checking whether electricity and energy are being used properly in all educational offices and educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the department.

  

