DU to update curriculum to face 4IR challenges

Education

Mir Mohammad Jasim
31 May, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

DU to update curriculum to face 4IR challenges

16-member committee formed, asked to submit new curriculum in 3 months

Mir Mohammad Jasim
31 May, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 10:07 pm
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

The University of Dhaka (DU) has decided to update its overall syllabus with a view to building skilled and innovative graduates to tackle the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Apart from modernising the syllabus, the university will also update the assessment procedure to adapt to the new learning system.

Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of DU, told The Business Standard that the decision has been taken considering the rapidly changing world and capacity of the university, as well as national and international needs.

The DU's syndicate recently formed a 16-member committee led by Professor Dr Haseena Khan of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology to update the syllabus. The committee will submit a report with their recommendations within the next three months.

University sources said last year letters were sent to all departments to update the syllabuses following the world standard in education curriculum. They were also asked to evaluate their department's academic activities and take measures to ensure quality education.

In response to the evaluations, the DU authorities reduced the number of seats by more than 1,000 to meet an equitable teacher-student ratio from the 2021-22 academic year.

Speaking to TBS, Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, pro-vice-chancellor (Academic) of DU, said, "We are going to update the syllabus to reflect the Outcome Based Education (OBE). I believe that we will be able to create the curriculum within the shortest possible time as our committee members are highly capable of doing so."

The OBE is a system of restructuring the syllabi around contents that directly increase students' proficiency in a particular skill or knowledge.

"The curricula should be prepared considering an assessment of needs, syllabus, medium and evaluation. The whole world will have to prepare for the fourth industrial revolution. So, Dhaka University will be one of the leaders of that era in terms of [creating] skilled manpower," he said.

Committee member Professor Dr Ak Azad Chowdhury, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University and also former chairman of University Grants Commission, said, "It is very positive sign that the university is going to update its curriculum. The future world is very competitive. So, our graduates must be skilled and also qualified. We will try to provide a good curriculum which will contribute to producing innovative graduates," he added.

Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam, former teacher of DU's English Department and another committee member, welcomed the initiative, saying, "It [OBE] is a good system. But the university must ensure an equal learning atmosphere for each student. Otherwise it will not be fruitful in Bangladesh."

Professor Dr Khandoker Bazlul Haque, honourary professor of the International Business Department, Professor Dr Atiur Rahman, honourary professor of the Development Studies Department and former governor of Bangladesh Bank are among the other committee members.

UGC's initiative

The University Grants Commission (UGC) sources said it has encouraged the public and private universities to update their curriculum, sending each a letter in this regard earlier.

The Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the UGC will train at least five selected teachers from each public and private university on the OBE system.

These teachers will later train at least two more teachers from each department, who will work on reconfiguring the syllabus.

The UGC believes that every graduate must be creative, highly skilled, flexible, innovative, a critical thinker and possess the entrepreneurial spirit to tackle the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. The OBE system is crucial for producing such graduates.

Bangladesh has been witnessing an increasing demand for higher education and for institutions that provide it. Wider access to higher education has become necessary to address the diversifying demands of local and global job markets.

Improving the quality of higher education involves improving the curriculum, faculty, resources, academic facilities and research opportunities.

Professor Dr Biswajit Chanda, member of the UGC, told TBS that they will cooperate and provide all the help to the Dhaka University authorities in implementing the restructuring of the curriculum.

"The university's initiative will encourage other public and private universities to update their syllabus," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Univerisity / 4IR / curriculum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

12h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

12h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

14h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

2h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

3h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

4h | Videos
50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products