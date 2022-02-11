DU to resume in-person classes for 1st year students from 22 Feb

Education

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 01:37 pm

DU to resume in-person classes for 1st year students from 22 Feb

University of Dhaka will resume in-person classes for first-year undergraduate students from 22 February.

In an official notice released by the Public Relations Office of the university on Friday it was said the classes will be held following proper health guidelines and routine examinations will also commence.

Previously, following a spike in coronavirus infections the government enforced a few restrictions to curb the infection rate on 21 January. The measures included halting in-person classes in schools and colleges.

Following this decision most of the universities, including Dhaka University, also halted in person classes from 21 January till 6 February. The restrictions were later extended till 21 February.

