DU to resume in-person classes from 17 October

The academic council of Dhaka University has decided to resume in-person classes for all academic years from 17 October.

The decision was made in a special academic council meeting held virtually on Thursday evening, said a press release.

Dhaka University Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting.

The council instructed all departments and institutions to notify students for taking at least one of dose of Covid-19 jabs before 16 October.

The classes and exams of the university will continue under the "Loss Recovery Plan", which was earlier adopted by the academic council.

The respective departments and institutions can take classes in both offline and online ensuring 60% of attendance.

The council imposed on practical exams to ensure qualities of theoretical courses.

The authorities decided to take classes and exams dividing students in several clusters.

Pro Vice-chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Mohammad Samad, Pro Vice-chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Deans of various faculty, Directors of Institutions, members of academic council were present at the meeting.