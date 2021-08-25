DU to reopen halls after completing vaccination by 15 Oct

The deans' committee of Dhaka University has decided to reopen the university after completing vaccination of all the residential students by 15 October this year.

The deans' committee took the decision yesterday following the provost committee's decision on Tuesday to reopen the halls in phases from October.

In the first phase, the fourth-year and masters level students will be allowed to stay in the dormitories. However, everything depends on the Covid-19 situation as all the educational institutions will remain closed if the infection rate is above 5%.

In the second phase, first year to third year students will be allowed to stay at the dormitories after taking vaccines.

The university is also planning to continue both in-person and online classes even after reopening the institution.

The Dhaka University authority has asked its students to provide information regarding Covid-19 vaccination through their institutional e-mail accounts. They were also asked to communicate with their respective departments or the admin of the institutional email accounts if any trouble occurs while doing it, said a press release issued from Dhaka University on Wednesday.

Since the information about vaccination that was emailed to the ICT cell earlier could not be linked to the database, students would need to provide the information from their respective profiles by logging in through the institutional e-mail ID at the following address: https:/ssl.du.ac.bd/studentlogin.

DU Proctor Professor Golam Rabbani said the hall authorities have been asked to complete all repairing activities and prepare the dorms for the students by 10 September.

Professor Shah Md Masum, provost of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, said a good number of students have been vaccinated but some students are yet to get any vaccines. The authorities have asked the students to send their information by 15 September.

"We will not allow any student who is not vaccinated," he said.