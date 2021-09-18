DU library to open 26 Sep, halls 5 Oct

Education

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
18 September, 2021

Dhaka University (DU) library and residential hall will be opened on 26 September and 5 October respectively.

The library and halls will be opened for honours 4th year and masters students only, says a press release. 

The decisions were made at an emergency meeting of the DU syndicate chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman. The decisions were made on the recommendation of the Provost Standing Committee and the Academic Council.

Honours 4th year and masters students, who have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, will be able to enter the library and the residential halls showing the vaccination card/certificate and valid university identity card to the concerned authorities.

The students will be able to use the central library, science library and seminar libraries of the Department/Institute from 10am to 5pm from 26 September. The residential students concerned will be able to enter their respective halls from 8am on 5 October. Officers/employees providing various services to the students also have to keep the vaccination certificate with them.

According to the decision of the syndicate meeting, in order to increase health awareness, there will be banners/festoons in every residential hall of the university and visible place in the academic building, displaying the hygiene rules.

Subject to vaccination, the residential halls will be opened for honours 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students in phases. Only regular residential students will be accommodated in the halls in accordance with the hygiene rules. 

The syndicate meeting sought cooperation of all concerned including active student organisations to maintain a conducive learning environment in the hall and on the campus.

The date for academic classes will be fixed after 100% of the students of the university are vaccinated. Initiatives have been taken to set up a vaccination centre at martyred intellectual Dr Mohammad Mortaza Medical Centre. Students who have not yet registered for vaccination have been asked to register at the centre by 27 September with National Identity Card/Birth Registration Certificate and get vaccinated.

