DU to reopen halls for 1st-3rd year students from 10 October

Education

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 08:39 pm

The authorities of Dhaka University have decided to reopen the residential halls for first, second, and third year students from 10 October. 

The Provost Standing Committee of the university took the decision at a meeting with DU Vice Chancellor Prof Aktheruzzaman in the chair on Tuesday evening.

The students who received at least one coronavirus jab will be allowed to move into their respective halls from 8am on 10 October, said a press release.

Voter registration centres will be set up at Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the university to provide National Identity Cards among the students. The students who do not have NIDs can get their cards through registration at the centre.

The meeting also expressed hope that in-person classes will be resumed soon after vaccinating all the students of the university.

Earlier in the day, final year students of both masters and honour's programmes who received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, started moving into their respective halls from around 8am.

The students were allowed inside the halls after they showed their vaccine certificates and valid ID cards.

On March 20 last year, the residential halls were shut down following a major outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

The government had decided to reopen halls and universities in March and May this year but that got postponed due to the surge in Covid-affected figures in the country.
 

Dhaka University

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

