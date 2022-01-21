DU poostpones in-person classes

In-person classes of the University of Dhaka have been halted from 21 January to 6 February following the gazette notification published by the Cabinet Division today.

However, online classes will continue, reads a press release published by the university.

The offices of the Dhaka University will remain open with limited capacity from 9am till 1pm while maintaining health guidelines.

Emergency services like electricity, water, gas, internet, healthcare, cleaning will not be disrupted, reads the release.

Students are being advised to be stationed at their residence following health guidelines and are being directed to avoid all kinds of meetings, conferences and social gatherings on the campus, added the statement.