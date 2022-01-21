DU poostpones in-person classes

Education

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 02:04 pm

Related News

DU poostpones in-person classes

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 02:04 pm
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

In-person classes of the University of Dhaka have been halted from 21 January to 6 February following the gazette notification published by the Cabinet Division today.

However, online classes will continue, reads a press release published by the university.

The offices of the Dhaka University will remain open with limited capacity from 9am till 1pm while maintaining health guidelines.

Emergency services like electricity, water, gas, internet, healthcare, cleaning will not be disrupted, reads the release.

Students are being advised to be stationed at their residence following health guidelines and are being directed to avoid all kinds of meetings, conferences and social gatherings on the campus, added the statement.

Bangladesh

Dhaka Univerisity / in-person classes / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

2h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

18h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

20h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

20h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre