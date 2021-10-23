DU holds ‘D’ unit admission test

Picture TSC, DU. Photo: Noor A Alam
Picture TSC, DU. Photo: Noor A Alam

Dhaka University (DU) on Saturday held the admission test of the 'D' unit under the social science faculty for the 2020-21 academic session.

The test was held in eight divisional cities across the country. The test began at 11am for a duration of 30 minutes.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman, pro-VC (administration) Prof Dr Samad, and pro-VC (administration) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal visited a number of exam centres.

This year, 74 students are fighting for a single seat.

From 1 October, DU started conducting its admission tests through a unit of the Science Group.

This year, a total of 1 lakh 15 thousand 881 students applied for the DU unit admission tests. Some 1,570 seats are up for grabs.

The exam centres outside Dhaka are Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet, Barishal University, and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

