DU confers 13 PhD and 18 MPhil degrees in 2021

Education

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 02:02 pm

As many as 13 researchers have gotten Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees while 18 others were given Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degrees from Dhaka University (DU) this year. 

They were given the degrees at a syndicate meeting with DU vice-chancellor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair on 29 December, said a press release on Sunday. 

The PhD recipients are - Kamrun Nahar of Bangla Department, Saima Arju of English Department, Chand Sultana Kawshar of History Department, Md Saiful Alam of Islamic Studies Department, Nadia Nandita Islam of Linguistics Department, Firdaus Jarin of Public Administration Department, Sadia Salam of Communication Disorders Department, Md Shahed Reza of Chemistry Department of, Fahima Akhtar of Pharmaceutical Chemistry Department, Sajib Saha of Computer Science and Engineering Department, Suma Akhter of Soil, Water and Environment Department, Rana-al-Mosharraf of Banking and Insurance Department and Yasmin Sultana of the Institute of Business Administration.

The MPhil recipients are - Touhida Akhter of History Department, Nasreen Akhter of Philosophy Department, Md Shahid Ullah of Islamic Studies Department, Nasreen Sultana of Islam History and Culture Department, Tapsi Rani Sarkar and Sharmin Akhter of Linguistics Department, Naima Islam of Music Department, Md Sahidul Islam of Sociology Department, Dewan Nusrat Jahan of Public Administration Department, Md Sohail Rana of Chemistry Department, Antara Dey of Geography and Environment Department, Maleka Sultana of Applied Chemistry & Chemical Engineering Department, Sabin Huda of Management Information Systems Department, Tanushree Mallick of the Institute of Education and Research, Umme Shefa Saleh, Tasnia Tabassum and Md Khaled Hasan of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research and Shamima Pradhan of the Institute for Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies.

