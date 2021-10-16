DU Blue Panel teachers’ association condemn attacks on puja mandaps

The ruling Awami League-backed Blue Panel teachers association of Dhaka University (DU) has strongly condemned the attacks, and incidents of vandalism and arson at Durga Puja mandaps in the country.

They, through a statement issued on Saturday, urged the government to immediately identify those responsible for the chaos and bring them under the rule of law.

They said that new laws, if needed, should be passed to prevent any further communal divide.

"A vested quarter, to serve their interests wants to destroy the country's communal harmony. Attacks at puja mandaps, and incidents of vandalism and arson on Hindu businesses, houses, and temples in different districts of the country are a continuation of that," reads the statement.

The ruling party-backed teachers' association observed that a "particular political party and its allies" are trying to provoke the Muslims against the Hindu community.

"The people of this country, irrespective of religion, caste, and community, have been living side by side peacefully for ages.

"Thus, just like the past, the citizens of this country will not be misled in the name of religion," adds the statement.

Several people were reportedly killed and scores got injured as clashes erupted in different parts of the country since Wednesday following tensions triggered by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

BGB, along with additional members of different law enforcement agencies, has been deployed in at least 22 districts to maintain law and order.