DU admission test held at all divisional cities for 1st time 

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have started admission tests for the academic session 2020-21 from today (1 October) with the entry test for 'A unit' in all eight divisions for the first time.

The exams were held from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

Apart from the capital, the admission tests were held at other divisional cities of the country aiming to reduce hassle of the students.

The admission tests were held at Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Khulna University, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet, Barisal University, and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

The exam for the "Kha" unit will be held on October 2, "Ga" unit on October 22, and "Gha" unit on October 23, while the general knowledge exam of the "Cha" unit will take place on October 9.

On average, 45 students will fight for a seat as a total of 3,24,030 admission seekers applied for 7,148 seats this year.

Of them, 1,17,956 seekers applied for 'Ka' unit (Science group) against 1,815 seats; 47,632 for 'Kha' unit (Humanities group) against 2,378 seats; 27,347 for 'Ga' unit (Commerce group) against 1,250 seats; 115,881 applied for 'Gha' unit (Combined group) against 1,570 seats and 15,496 for 'Cha' unit against 135 seats.

Earlier, the entrance tests were scheduled to take place on 31 July. The university authorities, however, rescheduled the tests as the government had announced a 14-day strict lockdown after Eid-ul-Adha.

The admission tests will be organised in four phases.

For engineering, agricultural and general universities, the tests will be held in three phases, while BUET, Dhaka, Jahangirnagar, Rajshahi and Chattogram Universities will hold the tests separately.

There are now 60,000 seats in 39 public universities across the country.