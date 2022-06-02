DU ‘Ga’ unit admission test begins Friday 

The “Kha” unit enrollment test will be held on 4 June while “Ka” unit entry test will be held on 10 June and “Gha” unit test on 11 June

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The admission test of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2021-22 academic session will begin on Friday (3 June) with the intake test for "Ga" unit (Business Studies Faculty).

The test will be held from 11:00am to 12:30pm. Like previous years, the DU authorities have decided to take the exams on the campus and seven divisional cities across the country to reduce the suffering of students and parents.

The exams will be taken on a total of 120 marks, of which 20 (10+10) marks will be counted from the grade point average (GPA) of SSC and HSC, 60 marks from multiple-choice questions (MCQ), and the rest 40 marks from the written exams.

Meanwhile, the university administrations have requested the guardians to refrain from unnecessary public gatherings on the campus during the test.

They have also asked people not to pollute the campus environment by dropping leaflets and advertisements for different institutions. Vehicular movements inside the university area will be limited on the day of the admission test.

Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, told The Business Standard, "All the preparations have been taken to hold the exams amid a good atmosphere. We are also prepared to avert any untoward incidents during the exams."

The "Kha" unit enrollment test will be held on 4 June while "Ka" unit entry test will be held on 10 June and "Gha" unit test on 11 June.

The MCQ test for the "Cha" unit under the Fine Arts faculty will be held on 17 June.

