DU Academic Council approves dormitories' reopening on 5 October

Education

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 08:27 pm

The Academic Council of Dhaka University has approved the recommendation to reopen residential halls on 5 October. 

The approval came at a virtual meeting of the university's Academic Council this afternoon, the daily Prothom Alo reported.

With this development, the reopening now needs to be permitted at the university syndicate meeting scheduled to be held next Saturday.

However, the students of master's and honors final year will primarily be allowed to enter the halls.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DU provost standing committee recommended reopening the halls for master's and honours final-year students on a limited scale from 5 October on condition of taking at least one dose of Covid-19 jabs.

 The central library and department seminar rooms will also be reopened for vaccinated students from 26 September.

"First, students of master's and honours final year would be allowed into the halls. Once their examinations are done, students of previous sessions will be allowed into the halls gradually," Prof Saiful Islam said.

Asked about vaccination information, the professor said, "About 4,000 students of 9,000 final and master students have taken their Covid-19 shots." DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "Unvaccinated students will not allowed to enter the dormitories."

