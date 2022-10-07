DU 53rd convocation on 19 November

Dhaka University (DU) will hold its 53rd convocation on 19 November at the central field of the university.

Online application for the 53rd convocation has started from Friday (7 October) and will be open till 26 October, said a press release.

President and Chancellor of Dhaka University Md Abdul Hamid will preside over the convocation.

Graduates who passed between 26 August 2019 to 13 October 2022 will be eligible for the 53rd convocation.

The online applications have to be made through - https://convocation.du.ac.bd.

Application fees can be paid through bKash or Sonali Bank.