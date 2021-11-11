Dipu Moni elected to Unesco education committee

Education

UNB
11 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 11:31 am

Related News

Dipu Moni elected to Unesco education committee

UNB
11 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 11:31 am
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Picture: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Picture: Collected

Education Minister Dipu Moni has been elected as a member of the Unesco-led SDG4-Education Steering Committee in the Asia-Pacific region.

Her election came at a session of the 2021 Global Education Meeting held at Unesco headquarters on Wednesday, said MA Khayer, the Education Ministry public relations officer (PRO).

The high-level steering committee has been formed to strengthen the activities of the member countries in achieving SDG-4.

Two members have been elected in the committee from each region of the globe.

Dipu Moni has thanked all for electing her a member of the committee.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / Dipu Moni / Unesco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

14h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

14h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

15h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day