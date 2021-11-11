Dipu Moni elected to Unesco education committee

Education Minister Dipu Moni has been elected as a member of the Unesco-led SDG4-Education Steering Committee in the Asia-Pacific region.

Her election came at a session of the 2021 Global Education Meeting held at Unesco headquarters on Wednesday, said MA Khayer, the Education Ministry public relations officer (PRO).

The high-level steering committee has been formed to strengthen the activities of the member countries in achieving SDG-4.

Two members have been elected in the committee from each region of the globe.

Dipu Moni has thanked all for electing her a member of the committee.