Dhaka Education Board chairman resigns

Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar: Photo collected
Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar has resigned.

Prof Tapan said he submitted his resignation letter to the secretary of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Department.

Earlier on Sunday night, he announced his resignation after a section of HSC examinees besieged the board office remanding re-evaluation.

A group of students under the banner of 'HSC-Batch 2024' entered the Dhaka Education Board premises and staged a demonstration opposing the HSC results terming it 'discriminatory'.

Terming the results as discriminatory the students demanded the government to publish the results through mapping of all subjects.

On October 15, the results of the HSC and its equivalent examinations were published.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

