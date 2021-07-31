Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up procedures start 26 August 

The form fill-up procedures for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination- 2021 under Dhaka Board will be open from 26 to 30 August.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka issued a notification today directing the educational institutions to operate the form fill-up procedures online to avoid the risk of Covid transmission.

According to the notice, a list of HSC aspirants will be published on the website of the Dhaka Education Board on 11 August. Educational institutions will have to finalise the list of HSC candidates between 12 and 25 August.

Students have to submit exam fees by 30 August, read the notification.

The notice also mentioned that no test examinations will take place this time and the college authorities are instructed not to collect any fees in this regard.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all public examinations, including HSC, have been suspended since last year.

In 2020, the government declared all HSC examinees passed and cleared their way to further academic advancement.