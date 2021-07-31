Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up procedures start 26 August 

Education

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 10:52 pm

Related News

Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up procedures start 26 August 

TBS Report
31 July, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 10:52 pm
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Photo :Noor-A-Alam

The form fill-up procedures for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination- 2021 under Dhaka Board will be open from 26 to 30 August. 

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka issued a notification today directing the educational institutions to operate the form fill-up procedures online to avoid the risk of Covid transmission. 

According to the notice, a list of HSC aspirants will be published on the website of the Dhaka Education Board on 11 August. Educational institutions will have to finalise the list of HSC candidates between 12 and 25 August. 

Students have to submit exam fees by 30 August, read the notification. 

The notice also mentioned that no test examinations will take place this time and the college authorities are instructed not to collect any fees in this regard.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all public examinations, including HSC, have been suspended since last year.

In 2020, the government declared all HSC examinees passed and cleared their way to further academic advancement. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

HSC / form fill-up / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

8h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

10h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

10h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house