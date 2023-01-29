Demanding 2nd chance to sit for public uni admission test: 2 protestors held

Two students, from a protest demanding a second opportunity to sit for the admission test of public universities, have been detained.

The students are Alvi Mahmud of Notre Dame College and Mohammad Sani of Milestone College.

Alvi and Sani were taken to Shahbagh police station on Saturday afternoon, some of the protesting students said, requesting anonymity.

Alvi Mahmud and Mohammad Sani led the protest, they said. Police called them to question about the next programme but detained them, they added.

Noor Mohammad, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahbagh police station, said they were held over "involvement in a clash" in front of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

"They've been taken into police custody to be questioned," he said.