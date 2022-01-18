Decision on schools today

Education

Mir Mohammad Jasim
18 January, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:02 am

Related News

Decision on schools today

Ministry officials said closing schools should be the last resort as most of the students aged between 12 and 18 have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Mir Mohammad Jasim
18 January, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 10:02 am
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The education ministry will decide whether to shut down the educational institutions or to keep them open after a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 today.

Noted virologist Professor Nazrul Islam told The Business Standard, "We will sit with the education ministry on Tuesday to discuss the issue in detail. A decision will be taken following the discussion with the education ministry, health ministry and other stakeholders."

He said currently the infection rate is high, but the recent infections have been milder than those seen in the previous waves. The ministry can run the academic activities if the mild infection continues and the death rate remains low. 

"Mild infection develops immunity in the children's body. The students can attend classes if they receive vaccines and wear masks all the time," said Dr Nazrul Islam, a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee. 

The education ministry officials said they think that closing schools should be the last resort as most of the students aged between 12 and 18 have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while providing the second dose started from Monday. 

On condition of anonymity, an education ministry official told TBS that the ministry could not launch an initiative to recover the learning losses after reopening the educational institutions. The total education sector will face severe problems if the educational institutions are shut down again.

"That is why, the ministry will try its best to keep the institutions open and continue the classes as per the given schedule," he added.

One crore students out of 1.16 crore aged between 12 and 18 have received the first dose of the vaccine, while five lakh received two doses. 

There are 44 lakh students at the higher education level. Among them, 23 lakh got the first dose of the vaccine and 17 lakh received two doses. 

The National University students could take the vaccine showing their college identity cards across the country from Monday.

Following a circular issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education in January this year, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates of 2022 have been attending classes on four subjects six days a week.

Meanwhile, the tenth graders have been attending classes on three subjects six days a week. The eighth and ninth graders have been attending classes on three subjects twice a week, and sixth and seventh graders on three subjects once a week. 

Regarding vaccinating children aged below 12, Professor Nazrul Islam told TBS that only the USA is providing Covid-19 vaccines to all the children. 

"We follow the World Health Organization's directions. It has not given us any instruction in this regard yet," he said.

Regarding the matter, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Monday, "The WHO is yet to provide any instruction about giving vaccines to children below 12. That is why they can attend classes without vaccines." 

With the country's Covid-19 situation deteriorating fast, 10 more deaths and 6,676 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. Besides, the current positivity rate went up to 20.88% from 17.82% a day ago.

Bangladesh / Top News

COVID-19 / Schools

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

18m | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

23h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

23h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1d | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre