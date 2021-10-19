CUET enamors campus with tea garden

Chittagong University of Science and Technology (CUET) will create a tea garden across two acres of campus land.

Vice-chancellor of CUET Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam inaugurated the programme on Tuesday.

He said that the tea seedling will be planted as part of the eco-friendly green technology adaptation plan.

"We prioritise protecting nature alongside enhancing the beauty of our campus," he added.

The university's Public Relations Officer Muhammad Rashedul Islam told The Business Standard that two thousand tea plants will be planted initially.

"Kodala Tea Garden in Rangunia has gifted tea plants to the university. Tea from the garden can be used for personal and research purposes," he added.