CU suspends classes, exams amid heavy rain, waterlogging

The Chittagong University has suspended all classes and examinations for four days due to heavy rain and waterlogging in the city.

The university authorities took the decision in a meeting presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Shirin Akhtar on Monday (7 August).

In a press release issued today, the university said the incessant rains have caused widespread disruption to public life and the communication infrastructure of Chittagong University.

"Taking into account the well-being of the students, it has been decided that all classes and examinations at Chittagong University will be suspended from 8 August to 10 August," reads the media release.

However, the university's administrative operations will continue as usual during this period, it said.

Meanwhile, persistent rainfall has led to the suspension of shuttle train services connecting Chattogram city with Chittagong University (CU), as the rail lines have become submerged.

Moreover, heavy rains triggered landslides in multiple locations on the campus, injuring a person as a chunk of soil fell onto a house in Shahi Colony on campus on Monday morning.

These incidents also led to power line disruptions and uprooted trees across the campus.