CU students locked provost's room protesting bad food and misconduct 

Chittagong University (CU) students locked the provost's room to protest against the alleged poor quality of food and misconduct of the hall employees.

The students, residents of the Pritilata Hall, locked the room from the outside while the provost held a meeting with the house tutors on Thursday morning.

They raised complaints that the hall staff treated them badly when they reported the poor quality of food in the canteen. The matter was apparently informed to the hall authorities but no action was taken.

The university Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, "The provost and teachers of Pritilata Hall took part in their regular meeting. During this time, the students locked the provost's room without informing anyone."

Later, members of the Proctorial board went there. They asked the provost to take a written application from the students to know their demands.

Students were later assured that their demands will be met if they write a formal application.

Afterwards, the students unlocked the provost's room.