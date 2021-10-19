CU resumes in-person classes, campus once again vibrant

Education

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 06:55 pm

“The University has taken up a 'Loss-Recovery Plan' to compensate students for the loss of education due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” says the varsity’s acting registrar.

Chittagong University (CU) resumed in-person academic activities including classes on Tuesday after more than one and a half years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students attended classes cheerfully maintaining health guidelines. The green campus is vibrant again with students.

Students came to campus by shuttle buses and trains and entered classrooms wearing masks, hand sanitizer available at the entrance, their body temperatures checked at class entrances.

 SM Monirul Hasan, acting registrar of the university, told The Business Standard, "Before resuming in-person classes, many departments of the university have taken classes online.  If any department or teacher wants, they can also take classes online at the convenience of the students. "

 "University authorities have taken up a 'Loss-Recovery Plan' to compensate students for the loss of education due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said SM Monirul Hasan.

Students were overjoyed to take part in classes, in person, with their friends after a long time.

 "Our class started at 10 am and we are excited by physical academic classes having started again," Rokunuzzaman, a student of the Bangla department, told TBS.

"It was a really good feeling. I met my friends on campus after a long time and it feels like I got freshly admitted to the university," he added.

The university library, canteen, cafeteria and the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (Cucsu) are vibrant with the lively presence of students after a long time. 

Students are hanging out between classes at multiple jhupris, familiar meeting points for Chittagong University students.

University Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said, "Students are very excited to be back in class and took part in classes following hygiene rules.  Police are also deployed on campus to ensure a conducive academic environment and the safety of students. "

Earlier, on Monday, residential halls of the university were opened where students can enter showing their hall ID card and vaccination card with at least one dose taken.

