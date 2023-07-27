CU dean allegedly threatens to strangle professor

Education

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 07:20 pm

CU dean allegedly threatens to strangle professor

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mohammad Mahbubul Haque, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of Chittagong University, has allegedly threatened to strangle a professor during the institution's 244th academic council meeting on Tuesday. 

He reportedly made threats towards Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department's professor Dr Golam Kabir, who submitted a written complaint to the university's vice-chancellor and asked for security on Wednesday. 

According to Dr Kabir's written complaint, during the meeting, Mahbubul Haque directed a personal attack towards him when he expressed his opinion.

"I, along with a few others, requested a more civil exchange of opinions, but the dean responded with vulgar and offensive language, and resorted to using threatening remarks such as, 'I will strangle you.'"

Dr Kabir said there was a meeting agenda concerning the selection of national players without a written test. During the discussion, the dean expressed concern that such a process might lead to anarchy. In response, Dr Kabir asked, "Why would there be anarchy if there is a well-developed system in place?"

This exchange of differing opinions contributed to the escalation of the situation and the dean suddenly became furious and violent. Dr Kabir mentioned that physical assault might have occurred if other deans had not intervened to stop him.

Feeling deeply concerned for his safety, Dr Kabir lodged the complaint seeking security measures. He also expressed his worry about the nature of the incident, questioning whether a university should become a venue for such hostility.

In response to the allegations, however, Mahbubul Haque defended himself, saying Dr Kabir served as the chairman of the Physical Education and Sports Science Department despite being a professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department. "There were many irregularities during his tenure," he highlighted. 

He continued, "I was presenting my point regarding taking players without a written test. I was saying it would cause anarchy. Dr Kabir exchanged heated words during my speech."

Chittagong University (CU) / Dean / Bangladesh

