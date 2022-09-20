Complaint box installed at a Dhaka school for students

From now on, students of KAH Ideal School in the capital's Mugda area will get a chance to submit their complaints or express their constructive opinions as a complaint box was set up there.

With the support of Incidin Bangladesh, a development organisation working for promoting the rights of children, the school authorities installed the box on the campus on Monday to help empower children, said a press release.

Any student can submit their opinions in writing regarding the violation of their rights. The school authorities will take necessary measures after reviewing their opinion or complaint.

The initiative is taken in compliance of a 2011 High Court verdict, asking to take steps for halting both physical and mental torture to children.

On 26 October last year, a notice had also been unveiled at the same school aimed at stopping physical and mental torture to children.

AKM Mustaque Ali, executive director of Incidin Bangladesh; Naushad Mahboob Mirza, project coordinator of Incidin Bangladesh; Khandaker Moniruzzaman, chairman of the KAH Ideal School; Israt Jahan Bristi, principal of the school; among others, were present on the occasion.