Comilla University organises seminar on supply chain challenges

Comilla University organised a seminar on Supply Chain Management titled, " Changing landscape on Global Supply Chain Management: What to Teach and What to Research" on Wednesday (8 June).

The keynote speaker at the seminar was RMIT Professor Shams Rahman.

He emphasised about the new era of changes in global supply chain, how the supply chain system is changing from local to global and focusing on new prospects of minimising the risks.

The speaker also discussed how to take competitive advantages with others for potential expansion.

The chief guest at the vent was Comilla University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr AFM Abdul Moyeen. He spoke about faculty members and students of Comilla University taking global challenges as an opportunity for research.