'Corruption prompts development': Comilla University expels journalist for ‘distorting VC speech’

The Comilla University (CoU) authorities have expelled a student-cum-journalist for allegedly misrepresenting statements made by the institution's vice-chancellor in a report.

The expelled master's student has been identified as Muhammad Iqbal Monowar. He is the Comilla University correspondent for the national daily Jaijaidin and studies at the university's Department of English.

What the university authorities say

According to university officials, CoU VC Professor AFM Abdul Moyeen gave a 57-minute-long speech at an orientation and senior farewell ceremony of the Department of Marketing on 31 July.

At one point of the speech, the VC spoke on the importance of critical thinking saying the validity of conventional ideas and theories must be questioned to generate knowledge.

Elaborating on the issue with an example, Prof Moyeen said, "The conventional wisdom is that corruption hinders economic development. Now a student may wonder if this idea is correct!

"For example, earning through corruption increases purchasing power. As a result, the demand for various products in the market increases… For instance, if you earn through corruption and go to the banks of the Padma to eat hilsa, then this will result in the poor people of that area engaging in economic activities. So, the wheels of the economy keep moving."

"A new idea, unlike conventional ideas, is created only when you can do critical thinking."

However, the VC went on to clear his stance on corruption, saying, "I am not speaking in support of corruption. Rather, I gave an example for understanding. I myself prevented corruption from Comilla University."

What Iqbal reported

According to the Jaijaidin report, on 31 July, VC Abdul Moyeen appreciated the country's corruption.

He said, "Many people say the country is not developing because of corruption. But I would say the opposite.

"Corruption is actually prompting development in the country."

In support of his statement, he went on to say, "Those who take bribes, visit the bank of Padma River to eat hilsa, which ultimately makes the poor people living there wealthy. Corruption thus contributes to the economy. Hence, economists never make negative comments on corruption.

"But those who work on political economy talk about corruption. It is also morally questionable. But if I speak from the point of view of the economy, corruption is never an obstacle to development."

Meanwhile, Mohammad Iqbal Manowar refuted the allegation brought against him.

"I reported on three-four minutes of the VC's speech exactly as he said. The summaries of almost all his statements are in the report, including all the other positive things he said. But still I was charged," he told The Business Standard.

"Today, the university's journalists association formed a human chain demanding the withdrawal of my expulsion," he added.

Next decision after probe: Registrar

According to CoU Acting Registrar Amirul Islam Chowdhury, an expulsion order was sent to Iqbal on August 2 from the Registrar's Office following a preliminary report on the incident by the university's proctorial body.

The order will remain in place until the authorities deliver their next decision once a probe report on the incident is submitted.