Closure of educational institutions extended till 31 August

The government has again extended the closure of educational institutions to 31 August due to the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country.

"High schools, colleges and madrasas will remain closed till 31 August," the education ministry said in a press release on Thursday night.

The decision has been taken to protect the health of students, teachers, workers and guardians based on the recommendations from the national advisory committee on Covid-19.

The educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic situation deteriorated.