Closure of educational institutions extended to 30 July

The government has yet again extended the closure of all educational institutions to 30 July in response to the worsening Covid-19 situation across the country.

The education ministry announced the decision in a press release on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken to protect the health of students, teachers, workers and guardians based on the recommendations from the national advisory committee on Covid-19.

Besides, all government and non-government primary and kindergarten schools will remain closed until 31 July, according to a press note issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Recently, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said they can take measures to reopen educational institutions if the infection rate stays below 5%.

The educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year owing to the pandemic.

The government had planned to reopen schools several times but had been forced to extend the closure as the pandemic situation deteriorated.

On 16 March last year, the education ministry issued a press release on the government's decision to close all educational institutions and coaching centres from 18 to 31 March, considering students' safety amid the global pandemic.

Later, the closure was extended several times – first till 9 April, then 25 April, 5 May, 30 May, 6 August, 31 August, 3 October, 31 October, 14 November, 19 December, 16 January, 14 February, 28 February, June 30 and now 30 July.

Classes remained suspended since schools were closed but administrative activities had resumed gradually.

This year's Junior School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC), Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams are also uncertain.

Last year the government promoted Primary Education Completion (PSC), JSC, and HSC and equivalent students without taking any exams.

HSC students were assessed based on their JSC and SSC results. All students from primary to secondary level were also promoted automatically.

There are about 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to higher education level at around 2 lakh educational institutions across the country.